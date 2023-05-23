Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Walter’s role

For those of you who are not currently aware, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 is going to be the epic finale. Are you ready for what’s ahead? Our answer to that is a little bit complicated. Sure, we are, but we’re also a little bit nervous. How can we not be, all things considered?

After all, this episode (titled “Storytelling”) is going to be the convergence of so many storylines that we’ve had a chance to dive into since the start of this season. Characters could die, mysteries could be revealed … and then there’s Walter.

So what is the role of Elijah Wood’s character in this episode? Let’s just say that there is a good bit of mystery still around that. The preview shows him offering to help Jeff with a body … but whose body is it? Is this some sort of Adam clean-up mission?

The thing that we’ve learned about Walter already is that he is somewhat opportunistic — he’s got a big mansion for a reason — and he’s always going to be looking for ways to feel self-important. There’s also still a chance that there is more about him beyond what we know.

Whether or not the character becomes a part of season 3 is to be seen, but we do think his true purpose in this world will be more revealed during the season 2 finale. Either he’s going to be an asset for Misty and some of the other Yellowjackets, or he’s going to become a source of almost-constant frustration and pain. Either way, we could be in for a wild ride with both this and a number of other major storylines at the same exact time.

What do you think Walter is going to be up to over the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

