Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale): ‘Storytelling’ teases

For those who are not aware at the moment, Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 is the epic finale, and it will be here in a matter of days. “Storytelling” is the title for this one, and it feels pretty obvious that this one is going to be epic.

Just how epic are we talking about? There’s a chance that we could learn about the Antler Queen and if not that, we’ll at least see the aftermath of what happened to Javi in the past. Could someone else die, even in the present? There is certainly a chance of that.

With all of this being said, let’s go ahead and share the full Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Heavy is the head that wears the antler crown is a lesson you don’t learn until much later in life… if you ever even learn it at all. Everything’s about to get really wild(erness), and we’re so excited (so excited!) and so, so scared to find out who paid attention to what lessons and when. So, on the count of three, you may pick up your pencil, open your testing booklet, and start this finale exam. One… Two… Season finale.

Where are things going to go here?

This is a show that has been giving us fairly-cryptic synopses for most of the season, so we can’t say that we’re altogether-shocked that they are doing so again here! The big takeaway here is that the Yellowjackets should, in theory, know that taking up the mantle of Antler Queen or reliving their past is so much more complicated in the present than the past. Do they still believe in their old laws of nature, or will they take a different path? We could learn in due time…

What do you think we’re going to see moving into the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

