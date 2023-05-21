Yellowjackets season 2 finale spoilers: A huge Natalie ‘shift’ ahead

As you prepare for the Yellowjackets season 2 finale to arrive on Showtime later this week, we just hope you are ready for another big twist! If things were not crazy enough for Natalie before (and they certainly were), it certainly seems like they are going to be moving forward.

Before we dive more into that, though, here’s a reminder of what we have seen so far — at the end of this past episode, we saw the character nearly killed off in the past as we saw her chased through the wilderness after the card draw. The only reason why she is alive at the moment is because of Javi drowning and no one opting to save him. This is going to cause a lot of guilt for Natalie moving forward, especially since he was trying to help her escape. (Presumably, he wanted to take her to the cave that Coach Ben found in the episode.)

So what lies ahead from here? Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Sophie Thatcher (who plays the younger version of Natalie) had the following to say — and yes, it should totally make you interested:

There’s another huge shift for Natalie that came out of nowhere. And when I read it, I was screaming and I called my mom.

By the end of the season, we do still worry that the character is going to be dead in the present. After all, Yellowjackets is the sort of show that has shown, time and time again, that nobody is safe. Also, there would be almost a full-circle feeling to the fact that the character escaped death in the past only for it to find her so many years down the road. We know that there is a season 3 coming, so if course it is possible that there will be some big cliffhanger that leaves us all excited and/or nervous for what lies ahead. This is 100% what we are prepared to see.

What do you think could be coming up for Natalie over the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

