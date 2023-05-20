Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale): The big Van, Taissa story

We don’t necessarily think that it is going to come as a shock, but the Yellowjackets season 2 finale will be intense for everyone. Just about every character is going to have some big moments, and it could lead to some dramatic changes that become all the more clear over the course of season 3.

So could some of them be tied in some way into Van and Taissa in the past? Well, we do know that there’s a lot they went through that we don’t even know yet. There is still love there in the present, but also distance. We could see more of an explanation for this play out not just in the finale, but in everything else that is coming after the fact in season 3.

In speaking further about where some of these characters are at emotionally, here is some of what Liv Hewson (who plays the younger version of Van) had to say to TV Insider:

“Over the course of Season 2, I think there is a possibility of a real crack in the foundation for the two of them. Van spent so much of this season trying to get Taissa help, and Taissa won’t take the help – of course not, because it’s not good help. Van feels like she’s out of options and out of resources. If I can’t help you, protect you – then what am I doing? What is this even? What’s going to happen to us? Those kids might be in trouble.”

Well, if Taissa’s sleepwalking gets worse in the past, everyone could be in trouble. There is something that her second self is trying to say, but what is it? It could at least be a way for everyone to discover the cave — the same one, of course, that Coach Ben just uncovered.

