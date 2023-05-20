Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale): Natalie’s unraveling

Based on everything that we’re hearing about right now, next week’s Yellowjackets season 2 finale could be huge for Natalie. How can it not? In the present, there is a chance that the character could die. Meanwhile, in the past she has to contend with what just happened.

Let’s just make one thing clear first and foremost — having to watch Javi drown in front of her had to be traumatic. Also, remember that Javi was trying to save her life! He died and, in doing so, she could live, and there’s likely going to be a lot of guilt that comes with that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So what does Sophie Thatcher have to say about this moment? Well, here is just a small piece of what she had to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

[After that moment, you’re] like, “OK, so this is why she’s so f—-d up.” That feeling that I was waiting for and that I kept talking about waiting for was connecting the dots between the two. It always felt like younger Nat, out of everybody, had her s–t together. And I think this, Javi’s death, is the beginning of the unfolding of Natalie. She’s always been focused on survival and so determined. But this kind of taints her morality, and she becomes selfish. And it makes her just a different person.

We do think that Travis and others will be there for her, but there is only so much that they could conceivably do. There is also another interesting question that we’re left to wonder here, and that is this: Is Natalie going to seek out Javi’s cave? Coach Ben is there, and she at least knows that there is somewhere else that Javi was trying to bring her. Maybe this takes place in the season 2 finale, but there is a chance we could see it over the course of season 3, which has already been renewed.

Related – Who can you expect to die over the Yellowjackets finale?

What do you think we are going to see with Natalie as we move into the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for even more great updates.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







