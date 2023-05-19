Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: Who will die?

Next week on Showtime, you will be seeing Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 — otherwise known as the all-important finale. Are we ready for it? Well, in all honesty, we’re not sure that we will ever be ready for it.

There isn’t all that much known about this episode as of yet, save for the fact that the title here is “Storytelling.” Also, it feels pretty fair to assume that there is a legitimate chance that someone else could die.

Who is the top candidate? Well, in the present we think there’s a chance it could be ANY of the Yellowjackets thanks to Lottie’s poison. Natalie seems like the easiest guess, mostly because she was almost killed in the past and you can say that things brings everything a little bit more full-circle. Meanwhile, you can also make an argument that we lose Van, given that she is the most recent character to arrive on the show.

Personally, we don’t want to lose anyone in the present and rather, we’d love to learn if someone else from the team is still alive there. Remember that there are people like Mari and Coach Ben who are still unaccounted for.

As for the past…

We do think everyone will be forced to dine on Javi, as hard as that may be to do. Meanwhile, we should learn what exactly Ben found in that cave, and if there is some other secret there that translates a little more directly into whatever we end up seeing in season 3. After all, we’re still not even at the halfway point when it comes to the creators’ original plan; there is a lot more story still to be told.

Who do you think could end up dying as we prepare to see the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do just that, stay tuned for some other updates as we move forward.

