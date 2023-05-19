Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8: Is Javi dead?

We figured that Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8 was going to have some shocking moments. However, did you expect that with Javi?

In a way, there is something almost cruel about what happened to him — beyond, of course, the fact that he drowned while Natalie everyone else watched. He just got back with the group and now, he’s gone, right when he was about to bring Natalie to a safer place. (Remember, she was “chosen” to be the next sacrifice — with Javi dead, she does leave to breathe another day. Javi gets to be dinner instead.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So what was the point of Javi coming back, just for the writers to kill him? We tend to think it is tied greatly to what he told Natalie about him knowing a secret place to go — more than likely, the same place that Coach Ben discovered close to the end of the episode. There was a cave with a lot of small animal bones. Given that Javi was reasonably well-nourished despite being out on his own, we tend to think he was there … and we also have a hard time thinking that he was alone. These are the things that we have to think about moving into the finale.

Oh and, of course, we have to mourn Javi. There are still a lot of questions out there all about why he wouldn’t talk about what he experienced out in the wilderness, and of course we tend to think some answers will come to light via Ben. Unfortunately, we’re in a spot now where we may be forced to wait until season 3 in order to see a handful of these different things play out.

Related – Is a big Van shift ahead on the show?

What did you think about what happened to Javi on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for even more great updates through the rest of the season.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







