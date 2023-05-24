FBI season 5 finale: What’s the name of Scola, Nina’s baby?

At the end of the FBI season 5 finale, we had some very good news come in the direction of Scola and Nina — they had their baby!

Of course, let’s get now into the next big question: What is the name of their baby? As it turns out, the baby was named Douglas after his brother. We know that this marks a significant turning point in his life, and we are ready to see more and more of what his future looks like now.

It was definitely a long road to get these two characters at a point where they have this finale, and even in the finale there was that significant fear that we were going to lose Nina or the baby before the hour came to a close. That didn’t happen. They are both okay!

As we do see the show move forward now into season 6, we do think one of the more interesting storylines is going to be seeing these characters balance out the personal and professional parts of their lives. Being a parent gives you something more to think about beyond just the cases, and that adds more weight to being out in the field. It’s absolutely something that he will have to think about.

We know that FBI is by and large a procedural and with that in mind, we don’t necessarily think that this is going to be a focus of every single episode of the show. However, we’d be surprised if it isn’t brought up fairly early on into the story. It is something that could be revisited here and there, and we certainly tend to think that we’re going to be seeing more of Shantel VanSanten down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI, including when season 6 will premiere

What did you think about the events of the FBI season 5 finale, including when it comes to Scola and Nina?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates down the line.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







