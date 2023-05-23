Is 9-1-1: Lone Star new tonight on Fox? We’re certainly excited to dive into that, but also so much more in regards to the future!

So where should we start off here in this piece? Well, it is worth noting that unfortunately, we will be waiting for a little while to see what lies ahead. There is currently no new episode of the show on the air tonight — last week was the finale! We saw the emotional wedding of TK and Carlos and now, they can move forward as a married couple … and Carlos still has to heal following the tragic death of his father. There is a lot to explore here amidst his search for answers, but what will said answers be?

The unfortunate truth at the time of this writing is that there is no clear premiere date as of yet for season 5; heck, Fox itself has yet to even unveil their fall schedule! One of the biggest reasons for this is rather simple, as the writers’ strike renders it impossible to plan ahead — unless, of course, the networks and streaming services step up to the plate and deliver the creative talents what they very much deserve.

Because of all of this, we could be waiting from anywhere between October and February to see Lone Star back. If it wasn’t for the strike, we actually think there would have been a better chance to see Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast back in the fall. After all, remember for a moment that the flagship 9-1-1 is heading over to ABC, so there would be no functional reason to wait.

Our hope is that within the next few weeks, there will be a resolution between the WGA and the AMPTP … but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

