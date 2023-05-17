9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 spoilers: What’s next for Carlos?

As we get ourselves prepared for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 on Fox — whenever that may be — there are so many stories to think about. Take, for example, how Carlos is going to move forward after that enormous, heart-shattering tragedy.

There is no getting around what transpired there, as leading up to his wedding, his father Gabriel was killed. That’s going to be something that sits with him and it’s clear. Speaking to TVLine, here is just some of what Rafael Silva had to say on the subject:

“He’s never going to be the same … Carlos has been forever changed. He now lives in a world in which his father has been murdered. Murdered. It wasn’t an accident, there was no attainable explanation, there’s nothing.”

So as he continues to deal with his grief, what else could we see? Well, Silva makes it clear that there’s a chance that we could see Carlos take on a little bit of different work career-wise:

“Detective work is something we’ve touched on, with Detective Washington saying that he has a talent,” Silva says of Carlos. “If I’m digesting it correctly, I think we’re going down the path of asking what it looks like for Carlos to do more investigative work. Does that work? Does that not work? I’m curious to find out.”

As we get prepared for the next season, we do think that TK will be at his side no matter what. It is obviously clear that these two have gone through so much already, and we think they’ll be able to conquer what is ahead for them. No relationship is perfect and there could still be bumps in the road; yet, they’ll be able to make it to the other side.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

