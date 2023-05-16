9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date hopes over at Fox

Following the big season 4 finale over at Fox, what can we say at the moment in regards to a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date? When will the show be back for more?

We suppose that first and foremost here, it is 100% worth noting that the first responder drama will be back for more; not only that, but the next batch of episodes will, in fact, be on Fox. There is no doubt that this is a confusing situation, given that the flagship show was canceled and is moving over to ABC. Yet, Fox wanted to hold on to the spin-off, which is more cost-effective and does generate some pretty solid ratings.

If you are wanting to get a premiere date for season 5 at the moment, let’s just say that this is rather complicated. The earliest that the show is going to be coming back is the fall; we know that Lone Star has been a midseason player for the past little while, but we could see it back on the air earlier without the main show around.

The big hang-up? Well, that is rather simple and you could point it solely in the direction of the writers’ strike. Depending on how long this lasts, it could have a pretty seismic impact on when the writers are able to get to work, let alone when filming is going to start. For the time being, it really doesn’t feel like there is some sort of specific end in sight.

If you have watched this show over the years…

Well, you probably have a good sense of what lies ahead story-wise the rest of the season. We don’t think that the writers are going to necessarily be out to reinvent the wheel here; we could see a big event over the first couple of episodes, but probably also some personal stories, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to a 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 premiere date at Fox?

