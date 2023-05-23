Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11: Is Nate writing Ted a letter?

Can you believe that Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 is just a matter of hours away? We’re excited for it, but also nervous. How can we not be? “Mom City” is the title for what is the penultimate episode of the season and, as we’ve noted already, this could prove to also be the final episode of the series itself. At this point, it would feel rather silly to rule that possibility out with the way that a lot of people are talking.

If you did want one more epic tease for what lies ahead, all you have to do is look towards Nick Mohammed, and it suggests that a big moment may be coming when it comes to Nate and the title character.

In a post on Twitter, Nick posted what clearly looks like the start of a letter being written to Ted … but who is it from? Given the actor who posted it, the easy assumption is that it would be from Nate. This is a character trying to express how he feels, but we know that he may be too anxious to do an apology face to face. He already gave an apology to Will the kit man, and Ted would be the next obvious person.

So what would his endgame be in all of this? We’re sure that some may think that it is eventually finding a way back to Richmond, but we don’t honestly think it is about that. we think that first and foremost, the Wonder Kid would just like to regain some of what he lost. He’s on a journey now towards realizing more and more what makes him happy, and it is not having some sort of prominent position at a football club. The truth is actually a little bit more complicated than that.

We don’t necessarily think that Nate’s story will be over in episode 11 … but we could at least be a little bit closer to it.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 11 on Apple TV+?

