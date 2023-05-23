NCIS season 21 premiere: Can anyone help Torres?

As we get prepared for NCIS season 21 to premiere on CBS down the road, we realize that there are so many unique stories to be told. Of course, at the center of many of them at this point has to be none other than Nick Torres, right?

Well, just take a moment to concentrate fully on the events of the season 20 finale, which could easily reshape the show depending on what actually happened. Wilmer Valderrama’s character found himself eye to eye with a man from his past, someone who wrecked his family who he thought was long gone. He made it clear to him that now that he was in front of him, he was going to kill him … but, we never saw him actually do the deed.

Here is where some things get rather complicated. We don’t think that any fan out there actually wants to see Torres become some sort of cold-blooded killer, but is McGee or Knight going to be able to find him in time? We don’t think that Nick is the sort of guy who is just going to sit around and monologue a lot of what he thinks before taking his opposition out. The writers are going to have to find a realistic way to save Torres before he ruins the rest of his life.

We certainly hope that there is a resolution to all of this that allows Nick to continue to be an NCIS agent, while also giving us a lot more information on everything that happened so many years ago. We do think there’s a reason that we heard him speak so much to his family last week — everything was set up for this moment and now, there’s a chance to pay a lot of stuff off.

The big issue? For now, it’s pretty simple: Not knowing when the show is going to be back on the air. We hope that it will be this fall, but that will depend on the writers’ strike.

