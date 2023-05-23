NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale: Is Adrian Creel dead?

Entering tonight’s NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale, of course we expected a lot of action — also, a showdown with Adrian Creel.

At the end of last week’s episode of the crime procedural, we learned that this Jane Tennant adversary was still out there — and if that wasn’t bad enough, he had also captured her! This led to some pretty brutal torture scenes for Vanessa Lachey’s character early on in the episode, as she was questioned repeatedly about the location for one Maggie Shaw.

While early on in the episode it felt like Creel had the upper hand on her, let’s be real for a moment here — we never thought things would stay that way. Jane herself is far too resourceful to be in this position forever. Also, her team is pretty darn tenacious in their own right. They were going to lend a helping hand in virtually whatever way that they could!

Of course, there is such a thing as dramatic tension, and we certainly did not expect us to get any sort of resolution on this early on in the hour. Why wouldn’t the writers take their time to deliver some of the goods?

The big result

Well, let’s just say that Creel is dead, but probably not in the way in which you would imagine. Jane risked so much to get Maggie Shaw out to assist in her plan to bring in Creel, and for a good while, it seemed like almost everything was working.

However, all of that changed when Maggie shot him, saying that she “had too much to lose” in keeping him alive. Also, Maggie escaped the scene and is now on the run. Tennant may have succeeded in taking down her adversary, but in doing so, she opened up an entirely different can of warms. There could be some career ramifications that comes as a result of this.

