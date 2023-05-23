The Voice 23 finale: Gina Miles ends with ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Tonight, the contestants on The Voice 23 had a chance to impress one last time for the voting public, and Gina Miles closed out the night.

So what did she bring to the stage in order to cap off the night, and her chances at winning the whole thing? She took on “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a particularly big song that does also allow her to do some cool things vocally. It’s also not a song that we’ve heard a million times on a show like this, and we do think that originality matters to a certain extent.

Is this one of her best performances of the season? We certainly think so! The most important to us is that we could tell that she was totally into the song. This wasn’t just someone on the stage trying to do a talent-show performance. It had a unique style and vibe — plus the staging itself with all of the TVs was pretty cool.

One thing that also helps her, undoubtedly, is her coach. Niall Horan is a fresh face to this show, and we’d also be silly if we were to sit here and think that One Direction voters no longer exist. That certainly helps her as the same time.

As for whether or not Gina stands a good chance at getting the title, everything remains up for debate. Grace West is still the most likely the favorite thanks solely based on her vocal talent and the size of the country crowd out there. Also, since Blake Shelton is leaving at the end of the season (haven’t you heard?), it is probably going to be either her or NOIVAS who is going to walk away with the trophy.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see what America decides tomorrow night!

Related – Where did things stand tonight on The Voice entering the finale?

Who do you think is most likely to win The Voice season 23, based on tonight?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







