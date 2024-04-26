Franklin episode 6 spoilers: The hunt for traitors!

As you prepare to see Franklin episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, what more can you say about the story ahead? “Beauty and Folly” is the title for what’s next, and there is actually a different word you could use for it: Paranoia. To be specific, the title character (played by Michael Douglas) is going to be feeling quite a bit of it at this point.

Below, you can check out the full Franklin episode 6 synopsis for some more insight on what’s ahead:

Franklin suspects traitors are everywhere. Vergenness makes a final offer. Jacques introduces Temple to the thrill of the hunt.

Is there a good reason for Ben Franklin to be this way? Well, we tend to think so! Just look back at everything we know when it comes to American history! We understand some of what he’s setting out to do and by virtue of that, there is going to be a lot of skepticism and big questions that are going to be asked.

Of course, we do think that there are a lot of interesting things that this show can teach in regards to Franklin, but what’s equally exciting to us here is what we could end up learning about a lot of other characters here at the same exact time. This is a big part of what makes the show stand out from other historical dramas — there is a lot we know, but also a lot of other things we don’t! This is not your typical story from this era thanks in part to its setting and its focus. After all, most shows set in the 18th century are largely about the Revolutionary War and little else. Sure, there is a part of that here, but we’ve also got a different setting and personally, we appreciate that.

What do you most want to see moving into Franklin episode 6 next week?

Also, what have you thought about the series so far? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







