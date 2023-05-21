The Voice 23 finale: Will NOIVAS or Grace West win?

This week you are going to see The Voice 23 finale air on NBC, and it is reasonable to imagine it going a certain way.

So what are we expecting to see transpire here? Well, that much is pretty simple. This is the final season featuring Blake Shelton as a coach, and the producers have made it no secret that they are working to send him off in a particularly big way. We imagine montages aplenty, and we also imagine that one of his two final artists in NOIVAS or Grace West is going to win.

After all, let’s be honest here for a moment — even if this wasn’t Blake’s last season, there is still a good chance that one of those two would come out on top! He’s long been the most popular coach, and we know that country fans tend to be more supportive of their acts than almost any other genre of music out there.

Where things get a little more interesting here comes down to who is going to win of the aforementioned two. On the surface, we tend to think it’s easy to say that it’s going to be NOIVAS just because of the body of work. He’s probably the favorite, but why would you think that anything is assured at the moment? That just feels like a pretty silly assumption to make.

Just remember this: Grace is the only real country artist left. She could easily dominate the public vote in a way that nobody expects.

Who will be the most successful after the show?

That’s where things become a little bit harder to figure out. After all, remember for a moment that this show has had a hard time producing big name champions. Yet, there have been successful contestants who were sent home a little earlier on. A lot of it is tied to the work you put in after the fact.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

