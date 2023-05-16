The Voice 23: Who was eliminated before top 5?

Who was eliminated on The Voice season 23 leading into the top 5 reveal tonight? Well, we had a lot of big questions entering the two hours. A lot of the contestants were pretty untested still, and one of the reasons for that has to be with the lack of live shows.

Yes, it remains true that there are a lot of things about the format of this show that drive us bonkers, but that’s not the real focus of this article. Instead, let’s go ahead and talk about the results for a moment. This was a pretty steep cut, and we just entered this with the assumption that Blake was going to have a lot of people moving forward. This is his final season and even when it isn’t, we do still end up seeing him dominate a lot of the time.

Now, let’s go ahead and get more into what a lot of people really want to see here — the results!

The order things played out here – Grace West of Team Blake was the first person to advance, and she was followed by D. Smooth from Team Kelly. Then, Gina Miles of Team Niall was saved before commercial!

After the break, let’s get to the final results. The fourth finalist named tonight was Sorelle. The sister trio moves on! The final person who got a chance to move on was announced at the end of the show, and it was NOIVAS from Team Blake! Nobody should be shocked by this, for all of the different reasons we’ve already spelled out.

At least everyone has at least one artist moving into the finale — isn’t that nice? It levels the playing field and does give every single coach a little bit of a rooting interest. This means that Ray Uriel, Ryley Tate Wilson, and Holly Brand were all eliminated.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

