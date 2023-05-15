The Voice season 24: Reba McEntire replacing Blake Shelton

Just in case you were wondering how NBC was going to move forward with The Voice season 24, let’s just say we have more news now!

According to a report from TVLine, country icon Reba McEntire is going to be filling the chair left by Blake Shelton, who is stepping down at the end of this season. This makes a lot of sense, mostly in that the show likely wanted to keep a major country star on the panel. Also, this is someone viewers of this show exclusively will have some familiarity with already.

As for the rest of the panel, you are going to see Niall Horan come back again after he appeared on the show this year. Meanwhile, you are also going to get the return of former coaches John Legend and then Gwen Stefani.

Will this combination work to get ratings? You can certainly argue that it is a more level playing field since Blake often dominated when it comes to getting a lot of winners on his team. We’ll see how the chemistry is, but we do think that there could be a lot of competition! We also do wonder if Blake will show up as a mentor or something else down the road; after all, it’s not as though he is moving far away from being associated with this show!

Well, in the end, we don’t think that there is going to be all that much in the way of some seismic format shift moving forward. What you have seen so far with The Voice is likely going to be what you continue to see, though we wish personally there were a few changes with the format. To be specific, it feels like this series would be so much better off if it could find a way to 1) spend more time with the contestants and 2) work to build more legitimate stars.

What do you think about Reba McEntire stepping in for Blake Shelton on The Voice season 24?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







