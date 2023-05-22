Survivor 44 finale sneak peeks: One more immunity idol?

Are you ready to see the Survivor 44 finale on CBS this week? We sure hope so! There is so much competition ahead, and also the potential for one more immunity idol to be hidden out there.

We know entering the final five that everyone is on a new beach. Because Heidi and Carolyn have recently both played immunity idols, the assumption is that another one will be hidden out there. Why wouldn’t there be?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek focusing on what looks to be a mad dash for what is potentially the final idol of the season. Final five is the last time you can use one, which we consider rather controversial in its own right. After all, because of this and then the fire-making challenge, it is pretty easy for people to never be eligible to be voted out at the end of the game. Isn’t that a little crazy?

Anyhow, it’s anyone’s guess as to who finds it, but we would argue that Carson needs it the most right now.

Will Carolyn vote Carson out?

That is the subject of another sneak peek, as just about everyone realizes he is the biggest threat remaining. He has voted correctly every single Tribal Council and is extremely likable. He’s not someone who would do terribly in front of the jury, either.

We do think that people will target Carson, and the question becomes mostly when is the best time in order to do it. You can take that chance at final five, even if that puts Yam Yam and Carolyn at a 2-2 vote with everyone else. Do you really want to risk Carson at final four? That is dodgy, to say the least.

Who are you rooting for to win Survivor 44 as we approach the big finale?

Share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates moving forward.

