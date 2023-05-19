Survivor 44 finale preview: Will Carolyn or Yam Yam win?

Some more details have emerged on the Survivor 44 finale airing on CBS next week, and we can’t help but think still that everything is building towards a showdown with Carolyn and Yam Yam.

Is there any other way that this season could end? We honestly feel like there are big Ghost Island vibes with this season at this point. Remember that on that season, both Domenick and Wendell made it to the final three and set up an epic Tribal Council with even a tie vote. Both Carolyn and Yam Yam have made some moves and have a solid resume — there haven’t necessarily been some of the epic blindsides we’ve seen in other seasons, but this has been a really entertaining season. Let’s hope for a good result at the end…

Today, we can share the full Survivor 44 finale synopsis, which at least helps to set the stage.

“Absolute Banger Season” – The remaining five castaways must climb their way to victory in the immunity challenge to earn a feast at the sanctuary and a spot in the final four. Also, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the two-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 24 , (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

If all of Tika makes it to final tribal council…

That’s where things can get really chaotic. We do think that Carolyn could have a lot of jury support of people like Matt and Frannie, but Yam Yam could have some of the people on Ratu, who he worked closely with here and there.

Of course, both of these two have to make it to the finale, and that is still a tall order. If you are Carson, do you really want to go to the end with these two? We can understand wanting to get rid of Lauren since she’s been an immunity threat, but Heidi seems easier to beat at this point than some other people still in the game.

Who do you think is going to win Survivor 44 at the end?

Share some of your thoughts and theories all about what’s coming below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

