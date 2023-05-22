Succession season 4 episode 9: Kendall Roy’s big eulogy

We do think that Succession season 4 episode 9 carried with it a number of iconic moments, including the eulogy of Logan Roy.

Entering the episode, all signs pointed to it being Roman who stood up on the stage and spoke. However, that just didn’t happen. Instead, we actually saw Kendall take the stage once Kieran Culkin’s character had a total breakdown. He had refused to grieve for as long as possible and because of that, he completely lost it once he was in front of the casket. Kendall’s speech was a combination of what was planned and what was on the fly, and it was actually pretty poignant.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

For Jeremy Strong, we have to imagine that this was quite the acting challenge, having to speak in front of this many people for such a long period of time. The same went for Shiv, who followed him up. Both had a couple of important things to say about their father, who they did love in their own way. Yet, both also admitted that he was a course, difficult man, someone whose ambition often superseded any desire that he had to ever be a good parent.

If there is one big critique we could see a lot of people having for this episode, it is that it ran a little bit long. A lot of the episode took place in almost real time as we got to see both of these eulogies — yet, we never got a chance to hear Connor’s! The only thing we learned is that Logan apparently got his tomb at some sort of discount — the sort of thing that he’d love.

Related – Check out some other news on Succession, including more of what could be coming in the series finale

What did you think about the eulogies that we got a chance to see on Succession season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments. Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







