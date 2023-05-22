NCIS: Los Angeles series finale: Why did Linda Hunt not appear?

We know that the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale brought a lot of big things to the table, but there was one absence that was a letdown: Hetty. Where was Linda Hunt. Why didn’t we get a chance to see her?

If there is any consolation that we can offer everyone at the moment, it is simply this: The producers made it clear in advance that we would not be seeing Hunt at any point in the finale. The Hetty story is unfortunately one that never was fully wrapped up, and we think that some of it was due to them trying to save something for a potential season 15, only to learn late in the game that we wouldn’t have a chance to see it.

With that, a physical appearance for the character here just didn’t happen, and of course it is disappointing. Were there a lot of great things that we saw throughout? Sure, and for a lot of people, that is going to be enough to be happy at the end of the day.

If there is at least some good news that we got in the finale, it was that we did at least get a letter from the character! This doesn’t surprise us. While it was sad not to actually see the character, we still had a feeling that she would make her presence felt in some form. After all, this was Callen and Anna’s wedding, and we did tend to think that her time with Chris O’Donnell’s character would be acknowledged in some way.

Of course, if we were writing more of the story in our mind, it would involve the character meeting up with Callen and company down the road. We are, at least for now, hopeful that they will all see each other again.

Are you disappointed that Linda Hunt did not appear over the course of the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale?

