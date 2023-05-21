NCIS: Los Angeles season 15: Why isn’t it happening at CBS?

We know that tonight is unfortunately the series finale of NCIS: Los Angeles — but did it really have to be that way? Why are we not getting a season 15 for the show? We do think it’s a worthwhile questioning to think about at this point, given that it does feel like there are some more stories worth telling in this world.

Well, we should note that the CBS drama has been closing in on the end for a little while now. There was talk once upon a time that season 13 was going to be the final season of the show, but that didn’t happen and we got a green light for a little bit more. The network didn’t actually announce that season 14 was the final one until pretty late in the process. Because of that, there were some stories that the writers never got a chance to fully dive into. Are we bummed about that? Absolutely, but at the same time, the show had a really good run. Most shows are lucky to even have seven years on the air, let alone almost a decade and a half.

So while there is no formal season 15 coming, we do think there’s a chance for at least something more in some form. That could be a movie on CBS or Paramount+ down the road; or, some characters could come back in a crossover.

While we know that CBS has yet to bring back characters from NCIS: New Orleans after that show ended, that doesn’t mean they will do the same thing here. We would say that there’s always a chance, so long as this franchise is around, that we could see something more.

What we can say with confidence right now is simply this: We’re going to miss this crew. After all, they brought SO much entertainment to all of us for so many years. They deserve a rest, but we’re still feeling pretty darn bittersweet that it’s all over.

Are you sad that we aren’t getting an NCIS: Los Angeles season 15 at CBS?

Or, are you just grateful that the show lasted as long as it has? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

