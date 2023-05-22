Succession season 4 episode 9: Jess leaves Kendall Roy

Tonight, Succession season 4 episode 9 delivered a lot of big stuff from start to finish, and that included Jess making a move of her own.

Why did she decide to leave her job as Kendall’s assistant? Well, let’s just say that it was the result of recent events and really, Jeremy Strong’s character has no one to blame other than himself. He made the choice to allow Mencken to become President, or at least not stall things out for a little bit longer. This has already caused Rava to want to get their daughter out of the city. We already think that Kendall was second-guessing it based on that and that alone.

For Jess, we think she has a lot of concerns with Mencken becoming President, and she could no longer stand by Kendall with that in mind. She tried to wait to tell him the news but once the toothpaste was out of the tube, there was no real avoiding it.

The bad news for Kendall

Even if he wants to undo what he’s done, it is going to be really hard to do that. He may be able to retain some power, but what is the cost of said power? What is it that he loses along the way? These are at least some of the things that we are actively thinking about here.

Because so much of this episode was really themed around the funeral for Logan, there wasn’t too much time to see the aftermath of what happened here with Jess. Instead, that’s going to be saved at this point for the series finale.

Are you surprised that Jess decided to leave her job on Succession season 4 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

