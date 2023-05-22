Succession series finale promo: Who will end up on top?

Following tonight’s “Church and State” HBO brought us a first look at the Succession series finale … so what exactly did we see here?

We don’t think that it will come as much of a shock that the network isn’t giving a lot away here insofar as what the future holds. We saw glimpses of Kendall, Roman, and Shiv in both the past and present, and we also got glimpses of the future of Waystar Royco in peril.

This was obviously the path that we were going to be going on from the very beginning. Jesse Armstrong was never going to finalize things until the series finale, and it does feel like just about everything is still in play. Just remember for a little while here that this episode is 90 minutes long, and that means plenty of time for everything else to play out. We anticipate some big surprises, and hopefully some cameos from the past.

Who is best suited for the role?

We would argue that Shiv and Tom together could be effective, as could all three of the Roy siblings together. However, we would also say that none of these people fully on their own is capable. They all lack a certain something that their father had, and that is an important thing to think about at the moment.

Personally, we expect that most stories will be resolved; it does not appear as though there’s going to be some sort of spin-off down the road, so go ahead and anticipate closure on most fronts. Series finales can be incredibly difficult to nail a lot of the time, and we know that all eyes will be on Armstrong to nail it.

