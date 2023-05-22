Succession season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on HBO you will have a chance to see Succession season 4 episode 10 — so what can we say about it right now?

Well, let’s start off with this: Reminding you that this one is going to be huge. “With Open Eyes” is the series finale, and the culmination of this incredible saga satirizing the world of this rich media conglomerate. The future of Waystar Royco still hangs in the balance, and we have a hard time feeling confident at all about who is going to come out on top.

In the event you have not heard, this episode of Succession is going to be the longest one by far, as it will run for a solid 90 minutes. The full synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead here:

Ahead of the final board vote on the Waystar-GoJo deal, Kendall and Shiv try to shore up their opposing interests…and get a fix on the whereabouts of a physically and emotionally bruised Roman.

Is something terrible going to happen to Roman before this ends? The fact that nobody knows where the guy is located is not a particularly good sign. This show is going to capture the emotional state of all three of these siblings in a big way, and don’t be surprised if all three of them somehow end up on the outs with their father’s great company.

Just remember some of Logan’s final words to the trio: They are not “serious people.” Are they ever going to have a chance to prove him wrong? We’ll have to wait and see on some of that; we are excited and nervous, but above all else sad that this show is coming to a close.

What do you most want to see moving into Succession season 4 episode 10, and how do you think it all will end?

