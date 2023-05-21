NCIS season 20 finale spoilers: Expect any loose ends?

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the NCIS season 20 finale — and, of course, we know it will be big. How can it not be? We are talking here about a story with a lot of big stuff to tie together, and we just how that there are some opportunities to see some major twists and surprises.

Based on everything that we have heard at least so far, it does feel like a cliffhanger is coming. Yet, it also feels clear that it will be geared around Nick Torres. At this given point, the biggest question we are expecting on the other side of the finale is what happens to Wilmer Valderrama’s character. Almost everything else, at least for the time being, is fair game.

So will there be some other loose ends to tie up? It is possible and if so, they will be geared around a few different subjects.

1. What’s going on with Parker’s love life? – Things went south with the center, but is there hope for something more elsewhere? Probably not, but this is still a pretty fun thing to think about for a minute.

2. Knight and Palmer – It’d be great if there was a scene where the two are out with Victoria, but we don’t expect that. Last week was probably the end of major relationship revelations for the time being and in the end, that’s okay — we can pick up with them in season 21.

3. Any returning cast members? – It would obviously be great if Mark Harmon, Cote de Pablo, or someone else came back. However, we haven’t seen any clues for the time being that this is happening. For now, let’s just throw this out there as a “maybe” — if we do get someone, it will be a big surprise.

Related – Check out even more sneak peeks for the NCIS finale

Do you think that we will see any loose ends or surprises during the NCIS season 20 finale?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other great updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







