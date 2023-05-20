NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 22 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As we get prepared for NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 22 on CBS in just two days, why not discuss a cliffhanger? Isn’t this the perfect time?

Going into this upcoming episode, we definitely know that there is potential for a lot of danger from top to bottom. Jane has gone rogue, Charlie 1 is dead, and it is hard to say just how the team will be able to help Tennant from so far away.

There is a big case to be made that everyone, despite the current circumstances, are able to come together and ensure that justice is served. However, we wouldn’t be 100% confident about that at all right now. As a matter of fact, we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if the show ends with some sort of devastating cliffhanger that leaves us wondering considerably what will be left for all of these characters — are they going to be able to move forward after all they go through?

We got at least a reasonable amount of closure with some stories at the end of season 1; with that in mind, we wouldn’t be upset if the show chose to be a little more bold this time around with the ending. After all, wouldn’t this be a great way to keep people talking? We tend to think so, and there is a lot of fun that could go along with that. We just hope that the ending of the season, if it is a cliffhanger, doesn’t leave multiple lives in jeopardy. We want to be surprised, but we don’t so much want to be stressed out for the duration of the hiatus.

(Remember for a moment that NCIS: Hawaii season 3 is likely to be delayed due to the writers’ strike; it is hard to anticipate a premiere date now.)

Related – Get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii and what you can expect to see from here!

Do you think we are going to get a big cliffhanger at the end of the NCIS: Hawaii season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







