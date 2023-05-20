The Blacklist season 10 episode 13: Is Hudson really a threat?

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, we know that at least one part of this episode is going to be focused around the Sicilian Error of Color, an extremely rare stamp that will be tied somewhat into what is going on with Raymond Reddington. How that happens remains to be seen, but we know that Agnes is going to have a rare opportunity to be out with Reddington and Cooper. Heck, even Siya is there! No doubt, that is a really weird combination of people, but we are fairly stoked to see exactly where a lot of this story is going to go.

Beyond the story of the stamp, though, there are also a lot of questions to wonder about when it comes to Congressman Hudson. He has been more or less established as a new adversary for the Task Force, as he is looking into their operations and seems to be steadfast in trying to get more information on what’s going on with them.

How seriously should we take him as a threat, though? Well, let’s just put it this way: If he is meant to be the next Big Bad, we tend to think that he has to be something more than just a Congressman. As it stands, him being a part of the House of Representatives and looking into the Task Force is not enough. Raymond Reddington has already battled Senators and even the President of the United States. There has to be another twist if he is going to be some long-term opponent, right?

Well, let’s wait and see what the writers have put together for us here — for now, he’s at least someone to keep our eyes focused on for at least the next couple of weeks.

What do you think we are going to see once we get around to The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 tomorrow night?

