The Blacklist season 10 episode 13: Reddington, Agnes, & stamps?

For those who are not aware The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 is coming to NBC this weekend, and there is a lot we can say right now!

First and foremost, let’s look again at the title here of “The Sicilian Error of Color.” That may look a little unwieldy, but it is tied back to one of the rarest of stamps. This a huge part of the episode, and we wonder just how many people could be involved in the hunt for it.

After all, let’s put it this way — we do tend to think that over the course of this episode, we are going to have a chance in order to see Reddington, Agnes, Cooper, and Siya all out in the field together. What’s going on here? It is possible that James Spader’s character is either retrieving this stamp or is working to sell it, and he wants to bring Agnes along to show her a greater part of his life. Cooper could be there, meanwhile, to make sure that things don’t go far off the rails.

As for Siya, she just has motive to be closer to Reddington in general. Just remember for a moment here that she wants answers about her biological mother, and likely realizes at this point that Reddington is one of the best chances that she’s got in order to get some of them. With that in mind, we tend to think that a good chunk of this episode will be spent watching her go around with Reddington, asking these questions and wondering where things are going to go. Since we didn’t see as much of some of these characters on this past Dembe-centric episode, there is a case to be made that we could be seeing more of them now.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 13?

