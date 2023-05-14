The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 spoilers: The truth about Siya

Next week on The Blacklist season 10 episode 13, you are going to have a chance to see “The Sicilian Error of Color.” What is this story going to be all about?

Well, if you’ve missed some of our previous articles on the subject, then you will know that the title is a reference to an extremely rare stamp. Why does this matter for the sake of the show? That’s what we still have to figure out, but we really do hope that there is more meaning to it here than just some Reddington fetch-quest with little bearing on the long-term future.

Below, you can check out the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 synopsis with some more information about the future:

05/21/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : While accompanying Red on a series of unusual tasks, Siya learns more about Meera’s past. Congressman Hudson attempts to persuade a powerful friend to join his crusade against The Task Force. TV-14

The Siya storyline may actually be the part of the story that matters the most at the end of the day. We learned recently that she was actually adopted, and this leads of course to more questions. Given the amount of digging Reddington did on everyone within the Task Force, it is fair to assume that she knew of her adoption before just about anyone. With that in mind, we tend to think that a big part of this particular story is going to be all about her starting to get some answers.

Let’s be clear: We don’t want to see another story moving forward here where Siya is languishing amidst her desires for answers on the past. Basically, we don’t want to just see this be a situation where it is the Liz Keen story all over again. Can we just give her some answers and move forward?

