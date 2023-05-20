American Idol 21 finale preview: Will Iam Tongi be the winner?

As we get prepared for tomorrow night’s American Idol 21 finale, will we see Iam Tongi win the whole show? There is a chance of it, at least!

Entering the final episode this season, Iam is facing off against Colin Stough and Megan Danielle, who of course both have their own fan followings. Both of them also have country leanings, and we know that these singers almost always do well in singing competitions.

However, one other thing that we’ve seen historically is Hawaii rally hard behind some of their own talent, since this is one of those places where there is a tremendous sort of local pride. He’s beloved there, but his charm and natural talent have won him a lot of fans all over the entire world. It is easy to imagine that he is able to collect all of the votes from non-country fans and this will be enough to carry him to the win.

Is Iam the right winner for this season? We would certainly argue so at this point. It’s too hard to gauge at this point whether any of these final three will have a huge chance at stardom after the show, since it’s something they only have so much control over. It’s really dependent on them getting paired up with the right people and then striking gold with a song or two. We just think that Tongi right now is the best representation for what this season has been, and will be someone who is super-memorable to people for many years after the fact. There haven’t been too many other performers like him on this show, and we do think there is a certain bit of value that comes from that uniqueness.

Of course, some of it will depend on what he brings to the table tomorrow night — we’ll have to wait and see on some of that.

