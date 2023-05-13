American Idol season 21 finale: Keith Urban returning

While we know there is a new American Idol season 21 episode airing this weekend, why not take a minute to look towards the finale? There are, after all, some exciting things to report on that subject, including the presence of a familiar face as mentor.

According to a new report coming in right now from Billboard, you are going to have a chance to see none other than Keith Urban stop by for the upcoming episode later this month. He was a judge for multiple seasons of the show, and he was a part of a pretty interesting era of transition for the show. We do think he’s a little bit underrated as a source of positive energy for a lot of the contestants, and he’s certainly got a lot of insight from decades in the music industry to hand down.

There are currently still five contestants in the running for the title and over the course of this weekend’s new episode, we’re looking forward to seeing what they all bring to the table as they sing hits from the extensive Disney catalogue. Sofia Carson will be a mentor, someone who has plenty of experience of her own within the Disney world. Meanwhile, you will also see Halle Bailey turn up for a performance — remember that she is also the star of the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid.

For the record, we do still thing that Iam Tongi is the favorite to be the winner of American Idol 21, but we’ve seen enough of this franchise over the years to know that nothing can be seen as altogether certain — and neither should it be. That’s a part of the essence of this show!

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

