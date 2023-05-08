American Idol 21: King Charles III, Queen Camilla appear

How about this for a big surprise during tonight’s American Idol 21 episode? We anticipated that there could be noteworthy moments — but seeing King Charles III and Queen Camilla? That’s not something we anticipated at all!

Early on during tonight’s episode, the show aired a video message from Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were both in the UK at the King’s coronation. We anticipated an appearance from the two during the show; however, we did not envision that the Royals themselves would be turning up and taking part. (We imagine that for some viewers out there, this may have been the first time they heard the King’s voice at all.)

Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran filled in for the two judges on the show tonight, and of course the competition itself moved forward. It’s hard to be surprised about that! The show must go on at all times, and you will see Katy and Lionel back alongside Luke Bryan when the series airs another new episode in one week’s time.

You can watch an appearance of the King and Queen’s appearance over at the link here.

So why would they take part in this?

Well, we tend to think that the reasoning here is not altogether complicated, as there are not too many opportunities that British monarchs have to get some face-time on US television in a way that is not overly political or riddled with tabloid talk. This was just a silly little cameo appearance from the two, who actually seemed a little bit nervous to be doing so. (Clearly, this is not a bit that everyone had a lot of time to practice — not too much of a surprise, all things considered.)

