NCIS: Los Angeles series finale: An Eric Christian Olsen tease

In just over 24 hours the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale is going to be here, and let’s just go ahead and make one thing clear: We don’t think that we are emotionally prepared or ready for it. Honestly, we’re not sure when we are going to be! There is so much poignant stuff coming up, and we know that we’re going to have to start getting ourselves somehow prepared for what’s around the corner.

The biggest thing that we can do for now, though, is remind you that these writers are not out to create some devastating end to this story. Instead, we would say that they want the end of this story to feel satisfying, and give you some heartfelt moments to a number of different characters. That of course includes Marty Deeks!

Speaking to TV Insider in a newly-published interview, here is what Eric Christian Olsen had to say about possible takeaways from his story:

Playing the end of that arc with Kensi was stunning and beautiful, and it’s what the characters and audience deserves. You’ll understand when you see it. Lots of feels.

We do hope that Kensi and Deeks do end this story with a sense of overall peace. There’s a chance Kensi is pregnant, or that the two simply find themselves continuously happy and content with where they are in life. We do tend to think that either outcome would be satisfying when the dust settles. We wish that there was a chance for even more arcs for the two of them to be explored, but let’s be realistic: With a show like this, you’ll always want there to be more time … even if it is a show that has gone on for fourteen incredible seasons.

Related – Get even more news when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale

What do you think we are going to see with Deeks at the end of the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







