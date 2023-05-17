NCIS: Los Angeles series finale spoilers: Big surprises ahead?

We know that there have been a few different things hinted at already when it comes to the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale that are 100% intriguing. With that being said, are some more big surprises still coming up?

The reason why we frame the question in this way is because there are some things that we know are coming up already. Take, for starters, a chance for us to see Callen and Anna get married! Meanwhile, there’s an action-packed storyline and we could have a Kensi pregnancy reveal. That is at least what a lot of people are expecting.

According to a new report from TVLine, there are some big emotional moments coming both before and after the Callen – Anna wedding, meaning that there could be a surprise or two that leave your jaw on the floor. That may be especially true by the end of the episode.

The curious thing right now is that the writers didn’t have a ton of time to piece together this finale after the final-season news came in. With that in mind, what were they able to pull off? It is 100% our hope that it feels like a tribute to everything we’ve seen over the years, and we certainly think the door will be open to seeing more of these characters down the road.

We’ve said this before, but we 100% hope that there is a chance that we get to see at least something else with Callen, Sam, or someone else down the road, whether it be they take part in a crossover or we have a chance to see some sort of movie on Paramount+ years into the future. We haven’t heard anything saying that this is going to happen, but we’re still crossing our fingers!

