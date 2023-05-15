NCIS: Los Angeles series finale promo: Who’s in danger?

Last night, CBS offered up a first look at the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale in promo form — and let’s just say we are a little surprised.

After all, let’s just frame it like this: We anticipated that the promo was going to focus on Callen and Anna’s wedding. After all, isn’t that the emotional moment at the heart of the episode? Well, you could have argued that, but the network is once again not sharing all that much in the way of big moments that are different than what we’re used to.

What we do get in here is another reminder that moving forward, you are going to see the characters in some action sequences. Also, you will see a lot of drama for Kensi and Deeks as the two characters find themselves within a certain amount of danger. Could their lives be in danger?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: We don’t think the producers are going to kill off anyone before the end of the show. Instead, we do think that we’re going to be seeing the two characters end up okay — and maybe we’ll learn that Kensi is pregnant! That’s something that has felt like a possibility for a good while now.

Why aren’t we getting a longer preview?

Well, these post-episode promos are only so long, and we do think that the show could release something more before we get to the end of the series. Let’s just hope that this could show the Callen – Anna wedding or some other good stuff from start to finish.

With this being the end of the show, let’s just hope that there is some big, fantastic celebration. Don’t we all deserve that after such a long run on the air?

