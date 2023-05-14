NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 21 (series finale): The end

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 21 — otherwise known as the series finale. Be prepared to get emotional. This is a show with an incredible run. Not a lot of programs these days get around to ten seasons, let alone almost a decade and a half.

The first thing that we should go ahead and do is make the following where: You probably aren’t going to get everything you want within this finale. There is no evidence that you’re going to have a chance to see Hetty turn up in physical form, and there is also a chance that we may not see a lot of long-term storylines resolved. It is important to remember here that the show seemed to get word that this would be the final one pretty late in the game, so we’re not going to see everything that we would have otherwise.

With that being said, there are still some really exciting things coming, whether it be personal reveals, a lot of action, and of course the long-awaited wedding between Callen and Anna. This is such a culmination of his story, as he’s finally found someone he can love and trust.

Want to get some more details now about the future? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles series finale synopsis below:

“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’re going to have some handkerchiefs at the ready over this episode — we absolutely tend to think we’re going to need them!

Related – Get some more news on NCIS: Los Angeles, including the latest in regards to Hetty

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other great updates coming down the road.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







