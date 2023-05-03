NCIS: Los Angeles series finale: Will Linda Hunt, Hetty return?

Is there a chance that Linda Hunt will be appearing at some point over the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale as Hetty? Make no mistake that we’d love to see it happen.

Of course, just because we’d love to see this doesn’t mean that it is going to happen, and there are some variables to consider here. Remember for a moment that while the writers had time to come up with an ending to the story, they didn’t necessarily know far in advance that this was the final season. Had they, it’s possible that they may have framed a few things a little bit differently!

This is where we bring some of the following news to you. According to a new report from TV Insider, Hetty will not be at Callen and Anna’s wedding in the final episode, and we do worry that there won’t be a lot of closure for her arc at all. Is it possible that the writers may have a surprise or two up their sleeves? Sure, but for now it feels more like they are trying to temper expectations on this particular front.

Hetty’s story may not be the only loose end that is present within the finale, as there are other stories (especially for Kensi and Deeks) that feel like they may go unresolved. It’s considering all of this that we have to voice our frustrations here with CBS — as great as it is that this show lasted for so many years, could the team not have had longer, more definite notice? Every character deserves a proper ending.

In theory, we suppose it is possible that a character or two from this show could pop up on another show over the next few years, but we wouldn’t count on it! After all, it’s not like we’ve seen the team in New Orleans all that much lately…

