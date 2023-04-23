NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 19 return date: Callen’s past

There are a few different (and important) things to map out as we prepare to see NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 19. So where do we start?

Well, we suppose that the best thing that we can do from the jump is indicate that if you do love this show, you are going to be waiting for a little while to see it back. We are entering what is the last hiatus of the entire series’ run — LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast are going to be back on Sunday, May 7 with a story titled “The Reckoning.” Doesn’t that sound pretty intense? We know that this is an installment that could offer at least some answers regarding Callen’s past, which we have been eager to get for quite some time now.

If you do want a few more details, we are more than happy to help! Just go ahead and check out the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 19 synopsis below:

“The Reckoning” – When four people, including a CIA officer, are shot and killed in broad daylight, the NCIS team suspects the attacks have something to do with DRONA. Also, Pembrook meets with Callen and gives more insight into his past, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over into the two-part series finale event, which is going to begin on May 14 before continuing and/or wrapping up on May 21. Remember that the final episode will be airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern, which allows it to be followed by a retrospective featuring many of your former cast members.

As so many of you out there know, it’s been a great run — we are very much excited to see how it all wraps up.

