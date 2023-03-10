NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: New two-part series finale details!

Do you want to know a little bit more about the two-part NCIS: Los Angeles series finale event? Let’s just say we’re happy to help!

First and foremost, though, let’s talk the schedule for the event itself given that this has caused a little bit of confusion here and there. There is going to be a two-hour event on May 21, but that won’t comprise the final two episodes per se. Instead, the first part of the series finale is going to air on May 14 in the show’s usual timeslot. Meanwhile, the second part will air on May 21 an hour earlier at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It will then be followed by a retrospective featuring a lot of the cast and crew. Personally, we think it’s pretty cool that CBS is doing that, given that this is a very important show in their history and it made it almost 15 years on the air!

Now, let’s give you some scoop via the synopses for the final NCIS: Los Angeles episodes…

Part 1 – “New Beginnings” – When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent. Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree’s sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial, on part one of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Part 2 – “New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Odds are, there is even more going on here than what CBS is sharing, but isn’t it nice to know that the Callen / Anna wedding is coming? If there was ever a happy way to conclude this show, that is 100% it.

