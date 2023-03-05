NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 return date over at CBS

Following the new episode tonight on CBS, are you excited to learn more about NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15, including a return date?

We suppose that we really shouldn’t hold anyone in suspense here, so let’s go ahead and start by sharing some of the bad news: There is no installment airing next week on the network. Even though there are episodes of both The Equalizer and then also East New York, a repeat from season 13 is scheduled for March 12. Season 14 will resume with “The Other Shoe” on Sunday, March 19.

So what can we say about this? Well, for starters, there will a guest appearance from WWE Superstar Sheamus, who will be appearing as a fighter named Quinton. He is not the first pro wrestler to appear on this show, as Bill Goldberg has turned up a number of times over the years as Lance Hamilton.

So what are the circumstances surrounding the character’s appearance? The NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 synopsis below offers a few more details:

“The Other Shoe” – Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Who doesn’t want another old-fashioned Sam Hanna undercover mission before the end of the show? They have really turned out to be a big part of its bread and butter over the years. We’re sure that there will be at least a few other storylines throughout this, as well — there has to be, given the fact that there are still so many other stories that need resolution and at this point, we are dealing with a limited amount of time.

Related – Check out some more news now on the series, including the plan at present for the series finale

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 15 over on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







