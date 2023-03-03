NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 spoilers: Plan for series finale

We do tend to think that a lot of people are aware that NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is the final one on CBS. We wish there was going to be more, but that’s no longer an option following the announcement earlier this year.

Is there a silver lining to everything at the moment? It’s a small one, but we’re at least grateful over the fact that the network announced the final-season plan in advance. This is going to enable everyone involved with the show to properly prepare, and that’s not an option that some shows get.

Just in case you were wondering how epic the series finale is going to be, let’s just say that we have a good sense of the network’s plans at the time of this writing. According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, the end of the series is going to be a two-part event, and the plan very much here is for it to span across a couple of Sundays. That means that there could be a big cliffhanger following the first part and leading into the second.

While there aren’t many details out there about the story of these final episodes as of yet, we do think there are a couple of things that are must-haves. For starters, it would be great to see Callen and Anna’s wedding around this time, just as it would be equally nice to get Linda Hunt back as Hetty for it. Also, we are well-aware of the fact that Kessler needs to be back at some point for Kensi to deal with him, but we tend to think it makes more sense for Frank Military to turn up an episode or two before the series finale. Is he a big villain? Yes, but we don’t think the final episodes should be largely about one character. Even with Callen’s wedding, it would probably be the B story more than the main event.

Hopefully, over the next month or so, a few more details will start to surface here!

