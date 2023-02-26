NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14: Callen & Anna plan!

There are a few things on the surface that are exciting when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14. Where do we start?

First and foremost, we do tend to think it’s important to note that Daniela Ruah is directing this episode, titled “Shame.” This is a role that she’s gotten to take on here and there as of late, and with this being the final season, we think it’s all the more important that she gets to put her own creative stamp on things. There’s also something fun here from a guest-star perspective, as popular YouTuber and content creator Rosanna Pansino will be making an appearance as a wedding planner — presumably, the person responsible for planning things out for Callen and Anna.

To get a few more details now all about the future, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Shame” – When a petty officer is found dead with an apparent suicide note, the NCIS team must investigate the mystery surrounding his death. Also, Callen and Anna begin wedding planning and Sam has a heart to heart with his daughter, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

We certainly think that we’re going to see the wedding take place at some point close to the end of the season, whether it be the finale or right before it. We’re sure there will be some romance, but the #1 thing on our personal wishlist right now is pretty clear: An appearance from Linda Hunt as Hetty. She’s still a huge part of this story, and we do want to see the team bring her home at least one last time before we say goodbye.

