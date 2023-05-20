Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country? Did Sharon die in finale?

Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country following the season 1 finale? If you were worried about Sharon’s fate, we understand!

After all, at one point in the first third of the episode, didn’t it 100% look as though the character’s life was on the line? This is after several near-death experiences so far this season, from the complications around the transplant to a whole lot more. She also had to deal with a sudden influx of stress after learning that Bode failed his drug test, which led to her thinking that he would actually be the death of her. (We know that he was clean and he was set up, but she wasn’t able to believe him in that moment.)

Despite our fears about her collapsing out in the field, we had plenty of hope that she’d still be alive. After all, she was in some promotional photos for the finale that showed her at Bode’s parole hearing. Luckily, we saw her okay in the hospital, though she was still very-much upset and concerned that he had fallen back into some of his old habits.

There was another big Sharon revelation within this episode, as it turned out that Luke was a kidney match for her — with that in mind, she has a better chance of a future. Luke made it clear that there were no strings attached, and that gave them a lot to think about.

With all of this in mind…

Not only is Farr not leaving Fire Country, but also moving forward, there is a greater chance for her to be around long-term. We’re stoked for the opportunities that could await her and some other characters moving into the second season.

