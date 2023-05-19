Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you find yourselves eager to check out season 13 episode 21, how can we blame you? There has been a lot of hype about this upcoming story already, including the return of one Jennifer Esposito.

Well, here is where we can tell you now: Not only is this episode featuring Jennifer’s return on tonight, but it is the finale! This means that we’re going to see a lot of big, emotional moments, and that includes a number of other familiar faces coming back, as well.

Want to know more? If you haven’t read the full synopsis for the Blue Bloods finale yet, check it out below:

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses” – Danny and Baez team up with Danny’s old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city’s rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star.

Our hope is that within this finale, there are at least going to be a couple of surprises that we don’t see coming. Isn’t this show better when that happens? We certainly think that the family dinner will be especially emotional!

Don’t be surprised if there are at least parts of this finale that could feel like a series finale. Just remember for a moment that once upon a time, the writers weren’t sure if there would be a season 14 renewal or not. It eventually happened, but only after several cast members agreed to take a pay cut to keep it on the air.

