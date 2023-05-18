Blue Bloods season 13: Donnie Wahlberg on ‘legendary’ finale

The Blue Bloods season 13 finale is going to be coming in just over 24 hours — so are you ready for what lies ahead? We 100% are, but at the same time, we’re a little nervous. After all, it’s hard not to be with everything that is coming up! This is an episode with a ton of guest stars and pretty unlimited potential.

As a matter of fact, this finale is big enough for star Donnie Wahlberg to invoke a certain How I Met Your Mother character in Barney Stinson.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the actor behind Danny Reagan went so far as to call the end of this season “legendary.” So what will that mean? Well, legendary stories can come in many different forms! We think Donnie is probably alluding in part to the return of Jennifer Esposito as Jackie, but also the idea of getting an even better sense of closure for her after her exit so many years ago. It’s a chance for nostalgia, but rest assured there’s also some great stuff coming for Danny and Baez.

Beyond these characters, we also know the finale will bring back Jack Boyle, Jack Reagan, Nicky Reagan-Boyle, and Archbishop Kearns. There is a LOT going on in this episode, and that’s understandable given that once upon a time, this could have been the end of the entire series. We obviously didn’t want that, and it’s great to know that there will be a season 14. We do wonder if there’s going to be some sort of cliffhanger, but we’re not counting on that — Blue Bloods isn’t that kind of show.

Instead, we’re just prepared for a really satisfying ending that allows a lot of familiar faces to have some great, emotional moments from start to finish. Family dinner should especially be really fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods, including a preview all about Esposito

What sort of “legendary” moments do you want to see during the Blue Bloods season 13 finale on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







