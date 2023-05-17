Blue Bloods season 13 finale spoilers: How Jackie is back

In just two days on CBS you are going to have a chance to see the Blue Bloods season 13 finale arrive — so what lies ahead? What can we say at the moment?

As some of you are most likely aware, one of the biggest selling points of Friday’s big episode is the return of Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola. She was a huge part of the early days of the show, and we know how much a lot of people have missed this character. While we don’t think that this appearance is going to lead to something greater down the line, it is a welcome bit of nostalgia for the time being.

If you had over to TVLine, you can see a preview that is very much Jackie-focused as she informs Danny of a case she’s been working on — one that could also be tied to a serial killer that he and Baez were looking to find earlier this season. He appreciates the information and offers to take things over; however, this is where Jackie makes it clear that the two of them could end up working on this together.

With this in mind, we have a good feeling that this case is going to be a perfect combination of new-school and old-school. We’re happy that there’s a little bit of nostalgia in here and hopefully, a chance to ensure that everyone working the case gets a chance to score a big win.

In the end, we’re happy that we’ll be able to see Jennifer across multiple scenes — because there are always a ton of storylines happening with this show week in and week out, it’s hard to imagine getting anything more substantial that this.

