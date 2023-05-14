Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 (finale): Why no Joe Hill?

As so many of you know at this point, we are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 21 on CBS this Friday. This is the epic finale, and we imagine that there will be a lot of great stuff throughout!

One of the things that is absolutely exciting about this episode is quite simple: Getting to see so many guest stars. We know that Jennifer Esposito will be back for the first time since the early days of this show, and that she is going to be joined by such people as Sami Gayle, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, and Peter Herrmann. This is one of the most star-studded lineups that we’ve seen for an episode of this show in some time, and all of it just begs the following question: Where is Will Hochman as Joe Hill?

For everyone out there who does love as much as we do, the good news is clearly that we’ve had some great chances to see the character already. He’s shown up multiple times this season, and we tend to think the only reason for him not showing up now is pretty simple: A lack of available time. There are already SO many people in this episode and when you think about that, there is no real room for anyone else.

Ultimately, Joe’s absence here is only a bummer because he and Nicky have never met face-to-face on the show, and it would be nice to actually see that happen at some point.

Could we still see Joe moving forward?

Well, our answer to that is pretty simple: Yes. Absolutely you could. We’d be shocked if the character does not turn up at some point during season 14, given that he has become a fan-favorite and someone the writers really like to use whenever they can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now, including other news on the future

Are you sad about the lack of Joe Hill within the Blue Bloods season 13 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







